FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago.

It happened on Sunday afternoon in Flossmoor. Police said that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, where they reportedly found a woman holding a knife outside.

An officer shot and killed 64-year-old Madeline Miller, and the shots startled neighbors.

“And all of a sudden we heard one pop. My daughter and I looking at each other like, ‘was that a firework?’ Then we heard another pop and we knew that was no fireworks,” said neighbor Katrina Love. “We was, like, shooken up really bad, because this is a really great neighborhood and I don’t do shooting over here.”

Flossmoor Police have refused to comment on the investigation. Illinois State Police are now involved.