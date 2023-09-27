SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hunting season has started for a few animals in Illinois, and hunters are looking for any way to get an edge in the game.

Drones could provide that edge by enabling hunters to see far more area and identify potential game at a faster pace. But is it legal to use drones while hunting?

The use of unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for any aspect of hunting or recovery of wildlife is unlawful, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“Not only is drone use for hunting unlawful in Illinois, it goes against the spirit of fair chase and widely accepted hunting ethics,” said Jed Whitchurch, director of the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement in a June 27 release. “Illinois Conservation Police officers will be monitoring for drone use during the fall and winter hunting seasons. We encourage all hunters to familiarize themselves with the Wildlife Code, abide by the law, and have a safe and successful hunting season.”

IDNR says they have received “several” inquires about the use of drones for scouting and tracking animals.

“The unlawful use of drones for hunting could result in enforcement action, including but not limited to the seizure and forfeiture of unlawfully used equipment.”