(WTVO) — A federal appellate court judge has dismissed a $150 million class action lawsuit against Illinois energy company ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, over a bribery scandal involving former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

According to Bloomberg, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act class action suit was filed by nine Illinois consumers in hopes of reimbursing Illinois residents for electricity rates that ComEd raised following its participation in the bribery scheme.

ComEd admitted that it arranged jobs, subcontracted work, and monetary payments related to those jobs to Madigan in order “to influence and reward the official’s efforts to assist ComEd with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business,” prosecutors said.

The judge ruled that paying a state’s required utility rate was not a recognizable injury for a damage claim.

ComEd paid a $200 million fine in 2020.

The suit was dismissed in 2021, with a judge citing that the suit did not establish a firm link between bribery and the passage of the bills that allowed it to raise its rates. The plaintiffs appealed the decision, which wa dismissed today.