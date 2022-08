PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair.

The last county fair in the stateline will open its gates at noon in Pecatonica. It will cost $5 to get in, and residents can get a ride band for the Midway for $25.

The fair will wrap up with a demolition derby at 2 p.m. at the Grandstand.