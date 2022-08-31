CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed social media companies for amplifying criminal behavior after a woman bystander was killed in a drag race crash and an unruly crowd threw rocks at responding police cars.

“Their failure to be proactive in addressing these issues to work proactively with law enforcement is an absolute abomination,” Lightfoot said of social media platforms. “These [drag races] are clear violations of the law. If these [videos] are taken down because people are watching them, then what’s the attraction of them?”

On Sunday, a 40-year-old woman, Shawman Meireis, was killed at a crosswalk at Cicero and 65th Street when she was hit by a Corvette that was “showing off” with another Corvette.

Her boyfriend was seen grabbing the driver of the Corvette and slamming him against a street lamp, saying “You killed my girlfriend!” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The crash happened during a weekend of “street takeovers” across the city, with crowds blocking intersections so drivers could perform stunts in public. Six Chicago police cars were damaged in a “chaotic confrontation” between officers and drag racers, in which the onlookers threw rocks at retreating police.

The “street takeovers” have happened on Chicago streets two weekends in a row.

“I think the lack of responsibility on the part of social media companies, who absolutely know exactly the kind of things that are being posted, their failure to be proactive in addressing these issues to work proactively with law enforcement is an absolute abomination,” Lightfoot said during a press conference on Monday.

“These social media companies absolutely have the ability to regulate what’s happening on their platforms,” she continued. “This isn’t a question of First Amendment rights; this is a question of public safety for our kids and for our communities.”