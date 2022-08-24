CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois.

“Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series.

The hands-on experience features multiple floors where guests can partake in activities, games and surprises inspired by Harry’s own introduction to the wizarding world. Guests can explore famous locations like the great hall, Hogsmeade and the Hogwarts Express.

In addition to famous locations, visitors will be able to have some famous treats as well. Enjoy a Butterbeer while seeing the sights, or stop by Honeydukes to get some magical sweets.

The interactive experience will make its worldwide debut in Chicago. Tickets can be bought on the “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” website.