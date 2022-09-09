CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for her on Friday.

According to police, the woman and her daughter were walking in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:58 a.m. when the man approached.

Police said the suspect offered the mother cash for her daughter, and when she refused, the man tried to grab the girl by the hair.

The mom and her daughter were able to run away unharmed, police said.

The suspect was described as a man 20-25 years old, 5’5″ with a thin beard, bright red hair, black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call police at 312-746-6554.