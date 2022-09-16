CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many McDonald’s employees have still not returned to the company’s Chicago headquarters.

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, said that the lack of safety is keeping employees from returning.

“Everywhere I go I’m confronted by the same question these days, ‘What’s going on in Chicago,'” Kempczinski said. “There is a general sense that our city is in crisis. The truth is it’s more difficult today to for me to convince a promising McDonald’s executive to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago.”

Crime in the city is up 37% from this point last year. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not responded to the comments, but Kempczinski is pledging to keep the company headquarters in Chicago despite his concerns.

He even has plans to build a new innovation center in the city.