MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The McHenry County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit accusing big name pharmacies of over-prescribing opioids.

CVS, Walgreens, Kroeger and Albertsons are named as defendants in the suit. It alleges that they prescribed an “alarming amount” of opioids with little or no scrutiny. The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

It also seeks a pool of money for municipalities, private organizations and the County to continue to battle the opioid pandemic. Seventeen other counties have signed on as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.