CARY, Ill. (WTVO) — Nikolas Sarabyn, 18, is facing charges after he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a dog and dozens of images of child pornography were found at his home during an investigation.

According to Chief Scott Naydenoff of the Cary Police Department, Sarabyn was arrested at his home, in the 30 block of Parkstone Drive, after police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said Sarabyn engaged in sexual conduct with a dog on at least one occasion.

He now faces 17 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Sexual Conduct with an Animal.

Sarabyn was arrested Monday and will next appear in McHenry County Court on August 22nd.