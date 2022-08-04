SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion by 20%, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday.

The requirement for providers to receive a Medicare denial before requesting Medicaid payment will also be eliminated.

The Illinois Family Program will also receive $2 million in grants which will go to providers offering family planning services.

Illinois has positioned itself as one of the most progressive states in the U.S. on abortion, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade at the federal level.

The changes to Medicaid will go into effect on September 1st.