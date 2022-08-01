HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The growing memorial of cards, stuffed animals and other objects people have dropped off to honor the victims of the Highland Park shooting is being moved.

The items are being relocated to the “Veterans’ Memorial,” where a temporary memorial to the victims was created. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said that there are plans in the works for a permanent remembrance, which will be done with input from the community and families of the victims.

Rotering said that it will not happen right away as she is giving the community time to grieve.