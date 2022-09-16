CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Six hundred-and-six migrants sent from Texas have arrived in Chicago since the end of August, according to figures provided by the city Friday.

The newest migrants were dropped off at Union Station on Thursday, where dozens of families were welcomed by city officials. The group joins hundreds of others seeking asylum from Central and South America who have been bused here by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott said that the goal is to call attention to problems at the border. Critics said that he is using human beings for a political stunt as he seeks reelection in Texas.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a disaster declaration earlier this week and mobilized 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to care for the migrants.