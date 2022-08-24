(WTVO) — A possible new virus has pet owners on edge around the country.

More than 30 dogs have died from the illness, which is thought to be a new strain of parvo. A local vet said that he personally has not seen any cases in the last three months, and that it is mostly a problem in spring and summer.

“I think as long as you keep your animals vaccinated, we should be fine,” said dog owner Leigh Manzonelli from Roscoe.

Manzonelli has two dogs named Laila and Frank. She said that, as a pet owner and microbiologist, she is familiar with parvo. Shahid Amin, a veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of Loves Park, said that it is a difficult virus to get rid of.

“It was basically mutated from a feline parvo virus to canine parvo virus,” Amin said. “In 1970s, this disease became very common in the canines, or dogs, in the world.”

Canine parvovirus is very contagious and spreads through feces, according to Amin. That is why he said that anyone who owns a dog should be vigilant about picking up after them. Manzonelli said that her dogs are protected.

“This dog park, you have to be fully vaccinated to come here, and my dogs are definitely fully vaccinated and I trust the vaccine, so they’re fine,” Manzonelli said. “I’m not too worried about them.”

While the disease is more common in puppies, and immunization is the best bet in preventing parvo, Amin warns against acting too soon.

“I would make sure people who have pets, particularly puppies, they should not vaccinate their puppies any earlier than 6-8 weeks, because that interferes with the maternal antibodies,” Amin said.

If a dog is showing symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, an upset stomach or fever, it is best to keep them isolated until a doctor can be seen. It is also important to note that parvo cannot be transferred from animals to humans.