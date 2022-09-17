A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week.

The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older.

More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that boosters could be especially important this year due to many COVID protocols being relaxed.

Those 12 and older who completed their initial vaccine series are eligible.