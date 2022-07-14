MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — Love’s Travel Stops opened a new location in Monroe Center on Thursday.

The store, located off I-39 at Exit 111 (16991 East Illinois Route 72) adds 70 truck parking spaces and 55 jobs to Ogle County, according to the company.

“Love’s is continuing to open new locations to provide customers with clean and safe places to stop, making summer travel more convenient,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The Love’s in Monroe Center is the company’s 32nd location in Illinois, and our team members are excited to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway(opening July 18).

70 truck parking spaces.

64 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Six showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.