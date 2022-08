NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Road work in New Milford will shutdown land on a busy road.

It is all a part of the “Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.” Crews will remove and replace ADA sidewalk ramps starting a week from Tuesday. New Milford Road, New Milford Church Road and Toms Road intersections will be impacted.

One lane of traffic in each direction of 251 will remain will remain open. Traffic delays are expected.

The construction is set to end in October.