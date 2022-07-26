BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline is getting ready to put on the area’s largest county fair, and a lot of change is coming to the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Visitors will find new lighting and flag poles at the grandstand. There will be tents and amusement rides going up, as well as the new Grange Hall and Museum.

Volunteers have donated time and equipment, and these updates would not be possible without those in the stateline.

“We’re very proud of this facility and this fair,” said Tom Ratcliffe, publicity chairman of the Boone County Fair. “We started out here in 1964 with just the center restrooms and tents and 80 acres of flat ground. We just grew from there.”

The Boone County Fair will take place from August 9-14 at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 IL-76.