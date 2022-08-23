MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the first five counties to go live with a new, 21st-century 911 emergency system.

“Traditional 911 systems were developed when landline phones were used in homes and businesses,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “We’ve become a mobile society using our cell phones to communicate through calls, text, videos, and images.”

The Next Generation 911 system will pinpoint a caller’s location using geographic coordinates, and unlock multimedia capabilities so first responders can receive more information before they arrive on the scene.

“For example, officers will be able to see images of suspects before they arrive, firefighters can get a picture of a building fire, and paramedics can see a photo of a vehicle crash. This can help aid in the response,” ISP said in a press release.

“The safety and wellbeing of Illinoisans has always been — and will always be — my top priority,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why we are transforming our emergency response system with modern tools like Next Generation. When there’s an emergency, there’s no time to waste — and Next Generation 911 will ensure that first responders like paramedics, firefighters, and police officers have the information they need to respond quickly and efficiently.”

Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties, along with Northeastern Lake County Consolidated, recently went live with the new system, which will be rolled out to 60 counties by the end of the year.

The system is paid for using money from the 2019 911 Grant Program, which included $8,893,970 in state and federal funds.