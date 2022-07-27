DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University is adding on to its campus.

The state approved the $23 million project for the Northern Illinois Center for Community Sustainability. The 30,000 square foot facility will be constructed on NIU’s west campus.

Work at the NICCS will focus on improving water resources, creating food system innovation and predicting and managing environmental change.

The project is moving into the design phase. Construction could being in 2023, with the facility coming online in 2026.