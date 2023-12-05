WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Waukegan man and his passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries and burns on Sunday after the man’s vehicle became engulfed in flames following an alleged alcohol-influenced crash.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business in the 37000 block of North Sheridan Road, Beach Park, around 3:00 a.m. for a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located a Chevrolet Silverado engulfed in flames and were advised that witnesses had pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle, likely saving their lives, according to the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet, driven by Roy R. Montoya-Medina, 23, was traveling eastbound on Blanchard Road at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road, through a grassy area and struck the south side of a self-storage building. The vehicle reportedly ignited after striking the building.

Montoya-Medina and his passenger, a 25-year-old man of Antioch, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials determined Montoya-Medina was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently cited with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.