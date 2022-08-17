ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night.

Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

If the aurora is visible Wednesday night, the best way to view them would be to look northward in an area with low light pollution.