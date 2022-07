POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Polo man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday for sexually abusing a minor.

The Polo Police Department investigated the sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual abuse complaints made by a minor female victim and her family in February. John P. Ennenga III, 26, was named as a suspect during the investigation.

Ennenga has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.