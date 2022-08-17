CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hurt in a crash in Cherry Valley Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Baxter Road and Mulford Road around 8 a.m. for reports of a crash. They found that a car and a pickup truck had collided when they arrived. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the car was not hurt.

It was found during the investigation that the car was driving northbound and struck the pickup while it was going westbound. The driver of the car was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.