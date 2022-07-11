HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A moment of silence was held in Downtown Highland Park on Monday, honoring the seven lives lost last week at the town’s Fourth of July parade.

The grieving community gathered near the corner of Saint John and Central Avenue Monday morning. At 10:14 a.m., the moment the first bullets were fired, Highland Park’s mayor called for a moment of silence. Stores along Central Avenue opened their doors for the first time since the mass shooting at the same time.

The community gathered together again at 7 p.m. for a vigil to honor the victims.