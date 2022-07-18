Women have used herbs and herbal blends for more than 3,000 years to assist in the maintenance of a healthy and comfortable pregnancy.

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — OSF Saint Anthony Medical Group said Monday that it will only cover fertility treatment for workers in traditional, opposite-sex marriages.

OSF operates 15 hospitals and 132 clinics in Illinois and Michigan.

The company narrowed its definition of eligibility for fertility treatments to “the inability for a married couple of opposite sex spouses to conceive,” according to Bloomberg Law.

“OSF supports means of assisting married opposite-sex spouses to conceive in ways that assist, and do not replace the marital act of sexual intercourse, in reaching its procreative end, and in was that respect the life and dignity of individuals conceived as well as the spouses themselves,” the plan reads.

LGBTQ attorneys have called the plan a “pretty clear violation” of federal workplace discrimination law and expect legal challenges to emerge.

However, OSF is owned by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, a religious order based in Peoria, and Christian advocacy lawyers say the healthcare system has the right to tailor coverage to its own standards.

“The government cannot force religious health care providers to violate their beliefs,” senior counsel Matt Bowman told Bloomberg Law. “Even if government officials disagree with the beliefs of a Catholic health care entity, the organization still has the freedom to provide insurance policies and health care services consistent with its convictions.”