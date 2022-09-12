STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — A report released on Monday as a result of Sterling Firefighter Garrett Ramos listed 15 recommendations to better protect firefighters.

Ramos died in a single-story house fire in December 2021. He fell through a floor into a basement and was later found unresponsive and out of air by fellow first responders.

Some of Illinois’ OSHA recommendations included firefighters to confirm whether or not a structure has a basement, which did not happen in the fire where Ramos died. They recommend that interior firefighters go into a building as a team and leave as a team. The report said that also did not happen in the Ramos case.

The report also recommended that each firefighter use a name, badge number or other unique identifier when calling a mayday. There was a radio call of help but it did not identify who was in trouble.