SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The White House released state-by-state data on its “Student Debt Relief Plan,” and nearly 1.5 million borrowers in Illinois are eligible to take part.

Up to $10,000 debt for federal borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will be forgiven. More than 863,000 people in the state could get $20,000 in relief, since they were “Pell Grant” recipients.

Roughly 90% of that relief will go to people earning less than $75,000 per year.

“It would be financial burden taken off from my family, not having to worry about paying all that money back after I graduate,” said Madison Shaw, a junior at the University of Illinois Springfield.

“The cost of living is going a lot higher,” added sophomore Jacob Hanna. “So, I think it’s a good opportunity to be able to help a lot of working families to be able to save a lot of money.”

Debts will be forgiven automatically for many borrowers, but others will have to make sure that the Education Department has their income information.

The White House will release an application for people to fill out in early October.