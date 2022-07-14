PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Pecatonica Police sergeant has been placed on leave after he was charged for showing naked photos of himself to three women.

According to court documents, Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy, 54, showed a photo of his genitals to a woman in September 2021, and then sent similar photos to two women in March 2022.

He is also accused of soliciting sexual favors from the two women while on duty and in uniform.

Sgt. Stacy is charged with Intimidation for telling the women not to report his conduct, according to court documents.

He is also charged with Official Misconduct, Electronic Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.

A warrant for Stacy’s arrest was issued on July 13th. He turned himself in to the Ogle County Sheriff.