DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Investigators were able to identify Howard as the suspect and he was arrested today by the Chicago Police Department.

Police said formal first-degree murder charges are pending from the State’s Attorney’s Office.