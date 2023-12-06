MARION, Ill. (WTVO) — A Los Angeles man took authorities on a 115 mile chase on Tuesday through southern and central Illinois before being caught with over a quarter of a million dollars worth of drugs.

The pursuit began around 9:22 p.m. in Williamson County, when deputies observed a vehicle commit violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle, later determined to be driven by Dejon D. Wooden, failed to yield to deputies and continued traveling northbound on Interstate 57.

“Williamson County Deputies continued the pursuit traveling northbound on Interstate 57 during which time the suspect passed multiple semi tractor trailers in the emergency lane, attempted to run Deputies off the roadway, and traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Wooden reportedly evaded deputies for 115 miles before his vehicle was disabled by a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver in Effingham. He was apprehended at the scene.

Deputies reportedly recovered 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of promethazine from the vehicle. Officials estimated the street value of the recovered drugs to be in excess of $250,000.

Wooden was charged with cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, controlled substance trafficking, aggravated assault and aggravated fleeing and eluding, among others.

Wooden was lodged the Williamson County Jail where he remains in custody.