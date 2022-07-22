MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged a woman with murder after her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, was found injured in a work zone crash. It was later discovered that he had been stabbed.

According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Edward Stallman was thought to have been injured in a crash at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road around 10:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was there that doctors discovered stab wounds on his body, WEEK-TV reported.

Police later arrested his ex-wife, Alexis Stallman, 41, of Herrin, Illinois. The two had reportedly been in a fight prior to the crash, according to the State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

Stallman has been charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.