DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media.

The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said the subject who sent the message was not a student at Reagan Middle School, which is located at 620 Division Street, or in the Dixon area.

Police said Madison Elementary School was also placed on lockdown during the investigation.

The incident is still under investigation, but police have lifted the lockdown and say students will be dismissed as normal.

In 2018, School Resource Officer Mark Dallas shot a teen gunman, Matthew Milby, at the Dixon High School graduation practice, saving potential lives.