BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Fog might have been the cause of an early morning crash in Boone County Wednesday.

Crews were called to U.S. Route 20, just east of Garden Prairie, around 5:30 a.m. They found a Jeep rolled over in the grass when they arrived.

The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged. There was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash.

There was no word on injuries at the time of this writing, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.