CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Both Illinois State Police (ISP) and Governor JB Pritzker released statements addressing hate crimes related to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, one of which allegedly resulted in the death of a six-year-old Muslim boy.

“Everyone in Illinois- both law enforcement and community members alike- must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this period of volatility,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “If you see something, say something, before it’s too late.”

Illinois Police says their assets remain “at a heightened state of readiness” due to the situation, adding there is no “actionable intelligence regarding any credible mass threats in Illinois.”

Governor Pritzker also addressed hate crimes related to the war, specifically speaking on a Saturday incident in which a Muslim boy was killed in Plainfield in an alleged hate crime.

“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil. Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son,” Pritzker said in the statement.

“This wasn’t just a murder—it was a hate crime. And every single Illinoisan — including our Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors —deserves to live free from the threat of such evil. Today, MK and I join our Muslim and Palestinian brothers and sisters in mourning this tragic loss and praying for the recovery of Wadea’s mother. May Wadea Al-Fayoume’s memory be a blessing.”

The alleged murderer, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.