CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct.

“Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges,” Pritzker wrote.

“Sen Jones is accused of accepting bribes. And Senator Hastings is accused of abusing women. They should answer the charges and have their day in court. But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must resign from their offices. Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect. I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here.”

Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago), is accused of accepting bribes related to a bill that he introduced, that would require the Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct a study of “red light cameras.”

According to a lawsuit, Jones offered to shield one security company from the legislation.

He resigned his leadership post on Thursday morning.

Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort) has been accused of putting his wife in a headlock and slamming her into a door. Hastings has denied the accusation.