CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species.

Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common.

The gray squirrel and the fox squirrel are what is often seen on Champaign’s campus. One is a bit larger than the other, with different colored stomachs, but the piebalding pattern is caused by a genetic mutation.

“It effects where melanin, which is the brown pigment, gets distributed throughout the body,” said Eric Schauber, director of the Illinois Natural History Survey. “So there are patches that have white, and so the offspring of this squirrel could have the same genetics as well.”

Experts said that if the rare squirrel is spotted, it is best to overserve their behavior but not to feed them.