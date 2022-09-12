SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state.

Frerichs is asking for votes in November to continue on that path.

But his Republican opponent, Tom Demmer, is promising a new perspective on the office, intending to install a system of checks and balances on the state’s long and short-term financial spending.

“I think there really is a critical role for the treasurer to play as a check and balance in government, regardless of what party controls other aspects of government,” Demmer said.

Demmer has represented his hometown of Dixon as a state representative for 10 years.

Frerichs has been State Treasurer since 2015.