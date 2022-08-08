(WTVO) — A number of roads in Stephenson County were closed on Monday due to flooding in the area.

Find a list of all the road closures below, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd

Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem Center Rd

Winneshiek Rd from Harlem Center Rd to Iris Hill Rd

Cedarville Rd from Cockrell Rd to Scioto Mills rd

Cockrell Rd from Cedarville Rd to Scioto Mills Rd

Brush Creek Rd from Rt 26 to Shady View Rd

Brush Creed Rd from Rt 26 to Bellview Rd

Most all gravel roads within Buckeye Township

Richland Rd from Scheider Rd to Bellviw Rd

Beaver Rd from Red Oak Rd to Scheider Rd

Bellview Rd from Red Oak Rd to Richland Rd

Buckeye Rd from Red Oak Rd to Bellview Rd

Rink Rd north of Cedarville Rd

Unity Rd north of Cedarville Rd

Rt 73 from Louisa Rd to McConnell Rd

Rt 73 from Dublin Rd to Sabin Church Rd

Dublin Rd from Raders Rd to N Kent Rd

Goldmine Rd from Lott Rd to Rt 73

Freeport Fire officials said that several cars got stuck Monday morning, though all of the drivers were reportedly able to get themselves to safety. Several homes were flooded as well, and ComEd was called in to cut off power to some structures where water levels were nearing electrical panels.

One how was forced from its foundations, though no one was living inside. It is now being scheduled for emergency demolition. Flood waters are expected to continue to rise through Tuesday.

“This is as dangerous as the water gets. It’s so dangerous, this is what swifter water looks like. This is dangerous if you’re a person, it’s dangerous is you’re in a car. Certainly, in the park, they’re trying to limit as much pedestrian traffic in here,” said Freeport Police Deputy Chief Scott Stykel. “We don’t want anyone to get into harms way. This kind of water is absolutely what can drown people, whether you are on foot or in a car.”