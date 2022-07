OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Vincent Swope, 52, was sentenced Thursday to spend 18 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Swope committed his crimes with a female minor between 2011 and 2012. Police in Rochelle investigated the accusations in 2018.

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony, requiring a sentence between 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.