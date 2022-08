OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Everett Bradley, 55, has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for beating a child in February 2018.

Bradley was charged after Rochelle Police were called to a hospital in February 2018, after a child was brought in with injuries.

Bradley was found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery of a Child in March.

He was sentenced on August 11th, 2022.