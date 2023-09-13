ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal government has awarded millions of dollars to fix housing-related hazards.

Five Illinois agencies received more than $17 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), with $10 million of that going to the Rockford Housing Authority.

The federal awards are focused on eliminating housing-related hazards and lead-based paint in homes. HUD said that the funds will also help public housing authorities comply with national real estate standards.

A total of $157 million has been provided across the nation.