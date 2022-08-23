(WTVO) — Illinois residents normally have an option between unleaded gas and diesel when they stop at the pump, but a new federal investment will try to make the third option of biofuels available at more gas stations.

Ethanol blends are cheaper than regular gas and are also made in Illinois, out of corn and soy beans. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack came to Illinois to tout a $500 million investment in these kinds of pumps.

“The expectation would be that we get these dollars to work as quickly, as Casey said, make the investment,” Vilsack said. “It’s not so much going to be us, it’s going to be how long it takes cases to be able to figure out where they want to retrofit their system”

Vilsack said that this will not just benefit stations in the state. Illinois farmers can also export their products to other states, as well across the world.