BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp.

The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District #2

A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to the hospital.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Boone County Fire Protection District 2 issued a warning this week after responding to eight crashes within four days.