EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) graduate student has settled a lawsuit with the university that claims her conservative, Christian viewpoints were unconstitutionally censored.

University officials will pay $80,000, revise university policies, and require three professors to undergo First Amendment training sessions as part of the settlement, according to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who represented student Maggie DeJong in the suit.

DeJong, a former art therapy graduate student, filed a complaint against the university in May of 2022, alleging officials and faculty members violated “her civil and constitutional rights because she holds views that differed from many of her fellow students,” said ADF.

According to court documents, DeJong was reported to university officials during the 2021-22 school year by a fellow art therapy student, who claimed DeJong’s classroom participation and social media posts on topics like religion and politics were discriminatory and harassing.

“I believe this is discrimination/harassment because I feel unable to speak about my own belief system in a context where [Ms. DeJong] is present (all class settings) and explore my own identity, which is a crucial part of becoming a culturally competent therapist,” the student said in a formal complaint against DeJong.

In February 2022, SIUE officials issued three no-contact orders against DeJong, prohibiting her from having “any contact” with three art therapy graduate students, and threatened disciplinary action if she violated the order.

The university rescinded the order in March 2022, however students and faculty continued to accuse DeJong of “oppressive acts,” according to court documents.

“A line is crossed when students use their belief systems to justify racist, homophobic, and xenophobic rhetoric,” read part of an April 14, 2022 letter written by the “SIUE Art Therapy Counseling Community.”

The lawsuit was dismissed on Wednesday following the settlement.

“Public universities can’t punish students for expressing their political and religious viewpoints. Maggie, like every other student, is protected under the First Amendment to respectfully share her personal beliefs, and university officials were wrong to issue gag orders and silence her speech,” said ADF in a release.

“As a result of Maggie’s courage in filing suit, SIUE has agreed to take critical steps to comply with the law and the U.S. Constitution and move closer to accepting and embracing true diversity of thought and speech.”