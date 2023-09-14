TROY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 60-year-old woman found dead inside a Troy residence on Wednesday has rocked the small Illinois town still reeling from its first suspected homicide in over 20 years last week.

Investigations into the woman’s death began shortly after police responded to a wellness check at a Troy residence around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to FOX 2.

The woman, later identified by Troy Police as Norma Caraker, was found dead with “obvious injuries not consistent with a natural death,” prompting a homicide investigation.

Troy residents, already shaken by a suspected murder on September 5, say the past two weeks are unprecedented.

“I’ve been in Troy for over 20 years, and I’ve never known anything like this to happen,” said resident Sarah Meyer to FOX 2.

The town had not seen a homicide in over 20 years, according to Troy Police Chief Chris Wasser. Other residents expressed fear and concern in the wake of the two suspected murders.

“We don’t see this. This is a very safe place to live,” said resident Magdalene Kueckelhan. “There’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of chest pain right now.”

Though investigators believe Caraker’s death to be an isolated incident, Kueckelhan is taking extra precautions to ensure her safety.

“Tonight when I lay down, I’m probably gonna double-check the door,” she said.

Last week, Troy resident Michael Perham, 52, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a woman at a residence on the west side of Troy, according to The Telegraph.

Perham was released from the Madison County Jail on September 8 after posting $100,000 bail.

Troy Police say the investigation in ongoing, and more information concerning the woman’s death is expected to be released Thursday following the completion of an autopsy, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.