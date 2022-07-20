NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local community came together Wednesday night to get some questions answered about their concerns.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli attended a neighborhood meeting in New Milford, where the landfill and economic development was at the top of mind. Residents have had to deal with living near two landfills; Winnebago County and Orchid Hills. It seems like things are getting better, but they still have some minor grievances.

“How can we boast your economic development in New Milford? How can we attract new residents to New Milford,” Chiarelli said.

That was the question that Chiarelli posed at Wednesday night’s neighborhood watch meeting in New Milford. They touched on topics like the landfill, something residents have expressed concerns about for years.

“When I first came in as county board chairman in December of 2020, one of the most pressing issues that I talked about on the campaign trail even after I was elected is the Winnebago County landfill,” Chiarelli said.

Economic development was also part of the discussion, which Chiarelli said goes hand-in-hand with the landfill. The county uses money from the landfill to fund other projects around the county.

“Guess where that funding has to come from? The host fee,” Chiarelli said. “Dollars that we receive, about $4.7 million a year from the landfill.”

People who live in the area said that the smell coming from the landfill is better, but they do not want any type of expansion. They now also deal with transport litter and road safety with large trucks on the nearby roads, but Chiarelli said that they will collectively have to figure out a way to make it work, because the landfill is here to stay.

“We have to place our garbage somewhere,” Chiarelli said. “Every one of us produce probably 500-700 pounds a year in garbage, businesses a little more.”

There was no renewal plans for the landfill in years prior, but now it is time to start thinking about next steps, according to Chiarelli.

“For years, since 2012, you had an expansion amount of time that that landfill is going to be utilized,” he said. “I think in the agreement it said a minimum of 20 years.”

Chiarelli added that the county has little to no control over the landfill, as the EPA is over enforcement.