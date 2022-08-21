STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An ATV driver in Stephenson County died on Saturday after a crash.

Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a wooded area east of 4125 Autumn Lane around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found the ATV upside down with the driver underneath when they arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stephenson County Coroner’s Office. Their identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification.