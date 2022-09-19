LOMBARD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man from Suburban Chicago is being sent home from Afghanistan after he was released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap.

Mark Frerichs is from Lombard. He had been a civilian contractor in Afghanistan for more than a decade before he was kidnapped in 2020, being held by a network affiliated with the Taliban.

In a statement released Monday, President Biden said in part: “Bringing the negotiations that led to Mark’s freedom to a successful resolution required difficult decisions, which I did not take lightly. Our priority now is to make sure Mark receives a healthy and safe return.”

“We’re so happy for them,” said neighbor June Cudanes. “I mean, just, I know she’s been trying to get him back, working with the people in DC and just trying to get the word out there about Mark, and we’re just so happy that he’s finally coming home.”

The Taliban will receive a notorious drug lord jailed in the United States in return for his release.