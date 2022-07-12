(WTVO) — There is a new scam to be wary of in Illinois.

It is a text scam, and some of those scammers are trying to pose as government officials. A relatively convincing scam text made the rounds this week, claiming that Illinois was giving out $1,500 rebates to help alleviate high gas prices.

There are some red flags that show this is a scam. First, it came from an out of state area code. Second, Illinois does not have DMV’s, they are called driver’s services facilities. Third, there are grammatical errors.

Finally, all state websites end in “.gov.”

“We also develop these contacts with Google and Microsoft and other hosting servers where we could make sure that we could shut down these websites ASAP, and we’ve been successful in doing so,” said Henry Haupt, Illinois Secretary of State spokesperson.

The Secretary of State’s office has since shut down the scammer’s website. Residents that are the victim of a scam like this should contact the Consumer Protection Bureau at the Attorney General’s office.